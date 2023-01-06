Ukraine shells Donetsk second time after Russia’s declaration of ceasefire

DONETSK, January 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk for the second time after the ceasefire declared by Russia began. The fire came from 155 mm NATO artillery guns, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Friday.

"Four shells of 155 mm caliber were fired," the mission said in a message on its Telegram channel.

It is specified that the shelling took place at 12:30 Moscow time, with the Petrovsky district of Donetsk coming under fire.

Before that, the Ukrainian military shelled the Petrovsky district at exactly 12:00 Moscow time, when the ceasefire declared by Russia came into effect. Before noon, the Ukrainian army shelled Donetsk three times with heavy artillery. As a result, more than 20 transformer substations were de-energized in the Petrovsky district, and 2,102 subscribers were left without power.

On Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed that a ceasefire be imposed along the entire line of contact in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Later, the Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoygu issued a corresponding order. In their turn, the Ukrainian authorities reacted negatively to the idea of a Christmas ceasefire.