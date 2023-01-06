Ukraine shells Donetsk twice in 15 minutes before ceasefire declared by Russia

DONETSK, January 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk with heavy artillery for the second time in 15 minutes, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported.

"Three shells of 152 mm caliber were fired," the mission said in a message on its Telegram channel.

The shelling took place at 10:50 Moscow time, with the Petrovsky district of Donetsk coming under fire. Fifteen minutes earlier, the Ukrainian military had shelled the Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts from 155 mm NATO artillery guns.

On Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed that a ceasefire regime be imposed along the entire line of contact in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Later, the Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoygu issued a corresponding order. In their turn, the Ukrainian authorities reacted negatively to the idea of a Christmas ceasefire.