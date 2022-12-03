Worker killed by rock collapse in southeastern Siberian mine

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. One worker died after being caught in a rockfall inside a gold mine in Russia’s southeastern Siberian Trans-Baikal Region, an emergencies source told TASS.

"The dead body of a worker has been found in the Omchak mine. He was trapped under rubble during a rock collapse," the source said.

The collapse occurred on Friday evening. Four miners were in the area at the time of the incident. One was trapped by falling rocks. Three managed to evacuate safely and were not harmed.