Area of wildfires in Russia exceeds 109,000 hectares

VLADIVOSTOK, August 25. /TASS/. The wildfire area in Russian regions have been growing in the past three days, to increase from 102,000 70 109,950 hectares, Russia’s Aerial Forest Protection Service reported on Thursday.

As many as 101 wildfires were raging on an area of 107,136 hectares throughout Russia on Wednesday morning.

"Seventy-two forest fires on an area of 473 hectares were put out in Russia on August 24, 2022. As of 00:00 Moscow time on August 25, firefighting efforts to put out 126 wildfires on an overall area of 109,950 hectares were being taken," it said.

The biggest areas engulfed by wildfires are reported in Yakutia (74,608 hectares), the Komi Republic (12,462 hectares), the Ryazan (11,700 hectares) and Nizhny Novgorod (6,504 hectares) region. Magadan region (19,854 hectares), and the Khanty-Mansi autonomous area (19,409 hectares. Minor wildfires of less than 1,000 hectares are reported from Sverdlovsk, Arkhangelsk, Pskov, Ivanovo, Orenburg, Kostroma, Ulyanovsk, and Kirov regions, in the Republics of Tyva, Mari-El, and in the Khanty-Mansi and Yamal-Nenets autonomous areas.

Apart from that, wildfires are reported from the Oksky and Meshchersky natural reserves in the Ryazan region (3,131 hectares) and in the Malaya Sosva reserve in the Khanty-Mansi autonomous.

Firefighting efforts involve 5,356 people, 44 aircraft, and 918 firefighting engines. Seventy-five more aircraft are used to monitor the situation.