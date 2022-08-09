Crimean official says reports about emergency regime in Crimea are fakes

SIMFEROPOL, August 9. /TASS/. A Crimean official has slammed reported about an emergency situation regime on the peninsula as a fake.

"Please stop spreading Ukrainian fakes. We rely only on official information. No emergency situation regime has been imposed," Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Crimea’s head, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Ukrainian media published a document allegedly signed by Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov on imposing an emergency situation on the peninsula for a term of 60 days.

The Russian defense ministry told journalists that several aviation bombs exploded on the territory of the Saki airdrome near Novofedorovka in Crimea. According to the ministry, no one was hurt and no damage was done to aircraft.

The Saki military airdrome near Novofedorovka is used by the Russian defense ministry, including for naval aircraft. Apart from it, the airdrome has a ground-based testing and training system NITKA, one of Russia’s two such simulators to drill the skills of takeoff and landing of ship-based aircraft. Its size is equivalent to the flight deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier.