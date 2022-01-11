Activists of unregistered Russian party detained after campaigning in Moscow Metro

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Police have detained 11 members of an unregistered Russian party, The Other Russia of E. V. Limonov, a law enforcement source told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the early hours of Tuesday, police came to The Other Russia’s office and detained members of this party. At present, the entrance to this building is under seal," the source said, without specifying the possible reason for detentions.

The press service of The Other Russia of E. V. Limonov confirmed to TASS that 11 party members had been taken to a police station in Moscow.

"Police detained 11 party members and took them to a police station, handcuffed. Also, police officers took computers, equipment and party symbols from the office," it said.

According to the press service, the official reason for the detention was not specified, but it may be linked to the party’s recent campaign, staged in the Moscow Metro and related to the latest events in Kazakhstan.

On Monday, a Moscow court ruled to arrest three party activists of The Other Russia of E. V. Limonov, following an action at the Alma-Atinskaya station of the Moscow Metro, named after Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty hit by riots earlier this year. The activists attached a banner saying ‘To Northern Kazakhstan’ to a subway train on January 8. They were detained. Later, a court found them guilty of not obeying police orders and sentenced each of them to 10 days of administrative arrest.