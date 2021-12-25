In Russia’s Mordovia, 24 cars collide

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. An accident involving 24 vehicles, including a fire engine, occurred on Saturday afternoon in Mordovia. Four individuals were injured in the accident, the regional traffic police directorate reported.

The accident occurred at the 1st kilometer of the Saransk-Surskoye-Ulyanovsk motorway. "A traffic accident involving 24 vehicles, including a fire engine, occurred. According to preliminary information, in the mass accident, four people were injured who were taken to the city’s medical facilities with various traumas," the statement noted.

The traffic police are conducting an inspection of the incident, its circumstances are being established.