Putin signs decree bestowing six Kuzbass rescuers with Orders of Courage

BELOVO /Kemerovo Region/, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to bestow six rescuers from the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in Kuzbass with Orders of Courage, five of them are being awarded posthumously, Russia’s acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan told journalists.

"Today, the president signed Decree No. 776 to award mine-rescue workers - six individuals and one of them is Alexander Anatolyevich Zakovryashin who was found alive. All the others received the Orders of Courage posthumously," he said.

The tragedy at the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in the Belovsky District of Kuzbass occurred on Thursday morning. Based on the latest data, 51 people were killed, including rescuers. According to Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin, the accident could have been caused by a methane gas explosion.