Damaged area at NLMK plant after accident reaches 250 sq. meters — Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The area of destroyed walls and roofs after an accident at the warehouse of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant (NLMK) is 250 sq. meters, Denis Korolkov, a senior operational officer of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Main Directorate for the Lipetsk Region, told reporters.

"Upon arrival, we established that there was a partial collapse of the wall and roof on a total area of about 250 square meters. The technological process of the enterprise was not disturbed. As of 23:30 Moscow time, rescue operations have been completed, the restoration of the facility will be carried out by the owner," Korolkov said.

The accident occurred at the NMLK on Sunday evening. According to the company, a conveyor puff was followed by fire, which was put out in 15 minutes. A source in the emergencies services described the accident as an explosion. The company said one person was hurt in the accident and taken to hospital. The prosecutor general’s office has launched a prove into the accident.

The Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant is one of Russia’s biggest metallurgical companies with assets in Russia, European countries, and the United States. It was Russia’s number one steel maker in 2018.