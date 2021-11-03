Bodies and fragments of all seven crewmembers of crashed An-12 plane found — source

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The bodies and fragments of the bodies of all seven crewmembers of the An-12 plane that crashed in Russia’s Siberian Irkutsk region, have been found, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Wednesday.

"The bodies and fragments of all seven An-12 crewmembers have been found," the source said.

Rescuers are clearing the crash site of trees.

Contact with an An-12 plane of the Grodno air company, which was flying from Yakutsk to Irkutsk with food products aboard, was lost at 14:45 Moscow time on Wednesday. The plane was later found near the village of Pivovarikha, seven kilometers from Irkutsk. The crash was followed by blazing fire covering an area of more than 300 square meters, which has now been extinguished. There were seven crewmembers aboard, who all died in the incident.