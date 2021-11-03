Five bodies found at An-12 crash site in Irkutsk region — source

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Five bodies have been found on the crash site of an An-12 cargo plane in Russia’s Siberian Irkutsk region, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Wednesday.

"All those who were aboard the plane died. Five bodies have been found by now. The search operation continues," the source said.

According to Russia’s emergencies ministry, there were seven people aboard the plane. The regional authorities said they were crew members.

Radio contact with an An-12 plane of the Grodno air company, which was carrying food products, was lost at 14:45 Moscow time. The plane was later found near the village of Pivovarikha, seven kilometers of Irkutsk. The crash was followed by fire.