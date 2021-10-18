Sixth-grade student responsible for shooting in Perm school — Interior Ministry

PERM, October 18. /TASS/. A sixth-grade student is responsible for opening fire at a school in the Oktyabrsky urban district of the Perm region, the press service of the regional department of the Interior Ministry told TASS. The schoolboy was detained, there were no casualties.

"Today, at about 08:00 (06:00 Moscow time), the police department of the Oktyabrsky urban district of the Perm region received a message that in one of the schools a minor fired two shots from a weapon into the wall and ceiling. As a result of the incident, no one was injured. The teenager was detained. He is a sixth-grade student of this school. The motives of his act and the source of the acquisition of weapons are being established," the department reported.

Earlier a source told TASS that the shooting took place in the village of Sars in the Oktyabrsky district. There were no students at the school at the time of the incident. The guard became a witness of the shooting, she was not injured. The police are establishing other circumstances of the incident.