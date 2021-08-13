Death toll in Plymouth shooting reaches six - police

TASS, August 13. At least six people have died in a shooting in Plymouth, United Kingdom, the police said in a statement issued on Friday.

According to the police, the suspect died. Moreover, two men and two women died at the spot, while one more person died in hospital.

Moreover, the police stressed that the incident is not related to terrorism. The site is cordoned off, roads will be blocked for the night.

The police are investigating the incident. Officers are searching for eyewitnesses who recorded the shooting to prevent the video from circulating online.