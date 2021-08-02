Three Russians killed in road accident in Turkey - Russian health ministry

MOSCOW, August 2./TASS/. Three Russian nationals were killed in a road accident in Turkey on Monday, five are in a serious condition, while two more are in an intensive care unit, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Health told journalists on Monday.

"A road accident with a bus carrying Russian tourists occurred in Antalya Province, in the area of the resort city of Manavgat," the ministry said. "As of now, out of 22 people on the bus, three were killed, five are in a serious condition, and two more people are in an intensive care unit. The situation with medical aid to the Russian tourists is controlled by the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation," the press service said.

The bus was carrying 22 tourists to the airport from the settlement of Konakli. There were nine children on the bus. According to the Intourist tour operator, four Russians were killed and 16 are in hospitals. All Russian tourists were from the Samara Region, Intourist said.

According to early reports by the road police, the driver lost control of the bus, the vehicle crossed the dividing stripe, drove into the oncoming lane and turned over.