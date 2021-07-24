Power supplies to six areas of Sochi disrupted amid heavy rains

SOCHI, July 24. /TASS/. Electrical substations were flooded in several urban areas of Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi, prompting the city’s electricity companies to disconnect them from the grid for security reasons, the city administration’s press service said.

"According to the Sochi electricity network, heavy rains caused four mountain rivers to burst their banks, partially inundating several electrical substations. For safety reasons, crews of electricians promptly disconnected them from the grid. Emergency work is under way to deal with the aftermath and resume power supplies to consumers in Khosta and Kudepsta, as well as to the villages of Verkhnenikolayevskoye, Vardan, Buu and Detlyazhka," the statement says.

Meanwhile, the Russian emergencies ministry’s press service told TASS evacuation was not necessary.

"Sirens were turned on preventively, in order to inform residents," the press service said. "Evacuation is not required."

Heavy rains hit Sochi on Thursday and continued throughout Friday. According to the emergencies ministry, the city saw 52.6 mm of rainfall in just one hour. A crisis center has been set up to promptly respond to the emergency, all rescue forces and equipment are on duty to deal with the flooding. Russian emergencies ministry personnel and municipal rescue services are on duty in flooded areas, to help the population if necessary.

Earlier, rescuers warned that rivers may rise and tornadoes may form above the sea. All beaches were closed on Friday.