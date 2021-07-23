Hundreds evacuated from Russia’s Transbaikal due to severe flooding

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. More than 600 people have been evacuated from Transbaikal’s inundated areas, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Over 600 people were evacuated from the flood zone. In the town of Shilka, two temporary housing stations were opened at educational institutions. Currently, 114 people, including 28 children, are located there," the Emergencies Ministry said.

The agency’s psychologists are assisting those who were evacuated. Not only do they help people deal with the situation but they also update them on the developments unfolding, the Ministry added.

On July 21-22, in Transbaikal, the water level in the mountain rivers of the Shilkinsky district surged as a result of heavy rains. At present, it continues to rise. As many as 500 private homes were flooded, along with about 1,000 land plots. Moreover, the flooding battered two socially significant facilities, one vehicular low-level bridge, nine pedestrian bridges and 100 meters of a regional motorway. In addition, two railway sections were washed away.