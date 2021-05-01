Fire in hospital in India kills 18 COVID-19 patients — paper

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. At least 18 COVID-19 patients were killed in a fire that broke out in a hospital in the western Indian city of Bharuch on Saturday, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported citing police.

"As per information at 6.30 am, the death toll in the tragedy stood at 18. Immediately after the fire, we had confirmation of 12 deaths," the paper quoted a police official as saying.

According to the official, 12 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital’s coronavirus unit died in fire or as a result of smoke inhalation. So far, it is yet unclear whether the remaining six victims died during the blaze or while being transported to other healthcare institutions.

The fire broke out in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit, and was put out within an hour. About 50 patients were rescued by local residents and firefighters.