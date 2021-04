MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Four people were injured after a front end loader and a car collided in Moscow’s southwest, a source in the law enforcement told TASS, adding that the victims stood by at a nearby bus stop.

"A front end loader and a car collided on the Venevskaya Street, pushing the car into the bus stop, which left four people injured," the source said.

According to the source, two victims were hospitalized. Traffic police officers are currently investigating the scene.