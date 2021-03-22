Russian investigative bodies refuse to launch criminal case over Navalny’s hospitalization

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Investigative bodies of the Russian Interior Ministry’s transport directorate have refused to launch criminal proceedings on the outcomes of the inquiry after blogger Alexey Navalny’s hospitalization in Omsk in August 2020, TASS reports from the court hall of the Garrison Military Court considering the claim of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (considered a foreign agent in Russia) filed after the court previously refused to launch a case after the blogger’s hospitalization.

"The court requested a comment from the investigative bodies of the Interior Ministry’s transport directorate for the Tomsk Region. The response said that the investigative department of the Interior Ministry’s transport directorate held an inquiry, on the outcomes of which it decided to refuse to launch criminal proceedings, of which the claimant, that is, Navalny himself, was informed," judge Andrei Tolkachenko said.

Earlier, representatives of the court noted that they had considered the claim of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, but they found no indicia of a crime in the actions of FSB officers and said that the local investigative department should decide whether any criminal proceedings should be launched.