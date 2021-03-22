Russian investigative bodies refuse to launch criminal case over Navalny’s hospitalization

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Investigative bodies of the Russian Interior Ministry’s transport directorate have refused to launch criminal proceedings on the outcomes of the inquiry after blogger Alexey Navalny’s hospitalization in Omsk in August 2020, TASS reports from the court hall of the Garrison Military Court considering the claim of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (considered a foreign agent in Russia) filed after the court previously refused to launch a case after the blogger’s hospitalization.
"The court requested a comment from the investigative bodies of the Interior Ministry’s transport directorate for the Tomsk Region. The response said that the investigative department of the Interior Ministry’s transport directorate held an inquiry, on the outcomes of which it decided to refuse to launch criminal proceedings, of which the claimant, that is, Navalny himself, was informed," judge Andrei Tolkachenko said.
Earlier, representatives of the court noted that they had considered the claim of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, but they found no indicia of a crime in the actions of FSB officers and said that the local investigative department should decide whether any criminal proceedings should be launched.
Navalny was offered to participate in the court session via a video link from the Penal Colony Number 2 in the Vladimir Region, where he is serving his sentence on the Yves Rocher case, however, he refused to take part in the process.
Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20, 2020 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital. On September 22, Navalny was discharged from the hospital.
On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had concluded that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family. According to Germany, these findings were confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.
Navalny was detained on his return to Moscow on January 17. On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court replaced Navalny’s three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with real jail time due to multiple probation violations. On February 20, the Moscow City Court upheld this decision.