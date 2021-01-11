Nearly 30 avalanches documented in Russia during New Year holidays - ministry

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Nearly 30 avalanches have been documented in Russia during the New Year holidays, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service informed TASS on Monday.

"During the New Year holidays, we have managed to avoid incidents with tourists who registered their route. So far currently, there are over 230 groups registered on routes coming up to the total of over 2,200 people. In the stipulated period, 27 snow avalanches have been documented, nine of them were forced," the press service informed.

An avalanche collapsed in the area of Gora Otdelnaya ski resort in Norilsk at 8:30 pm Moscow time on January 8. Up to six houses were snowed in. Reportedly, those houses did not belong to the resort. A mother, a father and their child aged 18 months were killed in the avalanche. Their 14-year-old son was hospitalized with serious injuries. A criminal case was initiated on the provision of services that did not meet safety requirements.