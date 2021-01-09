Pakistan without electricity due to power grid outage - news portal

TASS, January 9. Cities and settlements all over Pakistan have been left without electricity as a result of the power grids failure on Saturday night, the Pakistani news portal Dawn reports.

"The blackout was initially reported on social media by residents of major urban centers such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Multan," the portal says.

Energy Minister of Pakistan Omar Ayub confirmed the power failure and added Pakistani authorities attempt to partly restart electricity supplies via the Tarbela power plant.