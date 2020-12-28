Fishing boat sinks off Russia’s Novaya Zemlya, two people rescued

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. A boat has sunk near Russia’s Novaya Zemlya Archipelago, the Russian Emergency Ministry told TASS Monday.

"At 07:30, information was received that the Onega vessel <…> had sunk in the Barents Sea near Novaya Zemlya in the Arkhangelsk Region. The crew had 19 people. Two people were rescued," the ministry said, adding that searches are underway.

The vessel was fishing, freezing is noted to be the reason Onega sank.

A TASS source in emergency services clarified that five boats were sent to look for potential survivors. One of them saved two sailors alive, they were wearing wetsuits, there is no connection with the rest.

Onega is a fishing boat constructed in 1979, it flies the Russian flag.