Gas extraction from European UGS at about 742 mln cubic meters as of February 2

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Gas extraction from European underground storage facilities (UGS) was about 742 mln cubic meters as of February 2, which is the third-highest level for early February, according to TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Temperatures in Europe have been uneven this week. While the first half of the week was quite cool, warmer weather is expected by the weekend.

The share of wind in total power generation in the EU averaged 20% in December 2025, compared to 19% in January 2026. The gas purchase price in Europe in January averaged $415 per 1,000 cubic meters, compared to $334 in December, amid a colder climate.

European UGS facilities are now 39.86% full (16.2 percentage points lower than the average for this date over the past five years), compared to 52.6% a year earlier. Since the start of the heating season on October 13, EU countries have withdrawn approximately 52.5 billion cubic meters of gas from storage facilities. Net withdrawal exceeded 47.5 billion cubic meters, or 87% of the volume injected in the summer. Moreover, the total gas withdrawal from UGS facilities on the 113th day since reaching their maximum capacity is 1% higher than the average for that day over the previous five years.