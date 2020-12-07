{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Criminal case initiated over attack on Russian border control officers

Earlier, three unidentified armed perpetrators tried to violate the border between Russia and Ukraine, according to the Federal Security Service
MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee of Russia initiated criminal proceedings over an attack on Russian border control officers in the Belgorod Region, Committee spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko told journalists Monday.

FSB thwarts illegal border crossing attempt by three armed perpetrators from Ukraine

"The Investigative Committee for the Belgorod Region initiated criminal proceedings under Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code [attempted murder of a serviceman aimed at disruption of legitimate activity to maintain public security]," she said.

According to Petrenko, one attacker, who was killed in the course of a shootout, had an assault rifle, a loaded magazine, a radio set and a night vision set.

"All these items were seized as evidence," Petrenko said.

Earlier, the Federal Security Service of Russia reported that a border control watch thwarted an attempt to violate the border between Russia and Ukraine by three unidentified armed perpetrators. As the police tried to apprehend them, the violators opened fire; one was lethally injured, while two fled to Ukrainian territory. The incident happened on December 3, Petrenko added.

"In response to the demand to stop by the border control watch commander, the perpetrators opened fire at the servicemen in a bid to obstruct their legitimate actions. In order to protect the lives of his subordinates, the team commander decided to return fire. One perpetrator was eliminated in the firefight," she said.

The investigation ordered a number of forensic examinations. Witnesses are being questioned.

