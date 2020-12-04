FSB thwarts illegal border crossing attempt by three armed perpetrators from Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian border guards have foiled an illegal border crossing attempt by three armed perpetrators from Ukraine. As the Public Relations Center of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS, after exchanging fire one of them was killed, two others fled.

"At a sector of the FSB Border Directorate of the Belgorod and Voronezh Regions on December 4 a border guard detachment intercepted an attempt of a border violation from Ukraine into the Russian Federation by three armed unidentified individuals. During an attempt to detain them, the perpetrators responded with armed resistance," the Public Relations Center reported.

As a result of a retaliatory fire, one of them sustained injuries incompatible with life, two others fled to Ukrainian territory.

The investigation is underway. The FSB has not reported yet other details of the incident.