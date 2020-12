BERLIN, December 1. /TASS/. Two people were killed on Tuesday after a car plowed into a pedestrian area in Germany’s Trier, a local police officer informed TASS, adding that the driver has been detained.

"One person has been detained, it’s too early to talk about his motives. There are two people dead, the exact number of those injured is unknown," the source stated.

According to media reports, there are 15 people injured.