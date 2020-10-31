Death toll in Turkey’s earthquake rises to 25

ANKARA, October 31. /TASS/. At least 25 people have been killed in an earthquake in Turkey’s western Izmir province, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency reported on Saturday.

According to its report, 25 people were killed and 804 others were injured in the earthquake.

Earlier reports said that 24 people had been killed.

Apart from Izmir, casualties were also reported in the provinces of Aydin, Manisa and Balikesir.

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake occurred on Friday in the sea 19 kilometers northeast of the island of Samos, it was felt in Athens and Istanbul. Shocks led to the destruction of at least 20 houses in Turkey’s Izmir, some buildings in the Greek town of Neon Karlovasi were also destroyed. Rescuers are sifting through the rubble looking for survivors. More than 70 people have already been pulled from the rubble.