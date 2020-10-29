In Germany, car rams into group of passersby with one person killed, three injured

BERLIN, October 29. /TASS/. An automobile has rammed into a group of pedestrians in Germany’s Kempen (the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia) with one person killed and at least three seriously injured, the Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 16:36 (18:36 Moscow time). According to the preliminary data, the car left the road for unknown reasons and plowed into people standing on the sidewalk. The injured were taken to a hospital aboard a rescue helicopter. According to the RTL TV channel, a child was killed.

The police stated that there has been no information yet that the driver targeted the pedestrians intentionally.