One gunman killed during special operation in Russia’s Nazran - source

MAGAS, October 17. /TASS/. One gunman has been killed during a special operation of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in Nazran, a source in the law enforcement informed TASS on Saturday.

"As a result of the special operation, one gunman has been eliminated," the source informed, adding that he was a national of Ingushetia.

Earlier, it was reported that several gunmen had been blocked in Russia’s Nazran, and that an area of the city had been cordoned off by the law enforcement. TASS has no official confirmation of this information so far.