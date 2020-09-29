Alexey Navalny’s health Russia’s utmost priority, like any other citizen, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian authorities treat health of any citizen, including blogger Alexey Navalny, as their utmost priority, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, answering a question on how Kremlin views Navalny’s current importance in the Russian and global politics.

"Health of any Russian citizen is our utmost priority," Peskov said.

He underscored that the all national authorities work on this priority amid the pandemic, and this also includes Navalny.