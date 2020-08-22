Gas leak blamed for house blast in Russia’s Yaroslavl - investigators

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Investigators believe that a gas leak was the main cause of the explosion at a residential building in Yaroslavl, west-central European Russia, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service told reporters.

"At the moment, several theories of the accident are being considered and the key of them is a household gas leak in the apartment on the fourth floor," the investigators said.

According to the investigators, the blast occurred when a woman entered her flat on the fourth floor. Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin is overseeing the investigation.

The household gas explosion on Friday evening caused structures from the sixth to the ground floors to collapse. Three people were killed in the accident, including one child, and four others were injured. A criminal investigation was opened. A state of emergency was declared in Yaroslavl.