Russia’s FSB thwarts terror attack in Nalchik.
Russia lays down two universal helicopter carriers for first time
The ceremony was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Hainan introduces preferential income tax for certain groups of specialists
In accordance with the decision, such a rate will be maintained until the end of 2024
Press review: US to target Nord Stream 2’s EU creditors and Russia cracks down on US cult
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 16
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Russian, Iranian top diplomats deny Bolton’s allegations about Syria
Bolton alleges that Putin told him during their meeting in the Kremlin in June 2018 that Moscow was not interested in Iran’s presence in Syria
US Navy officer charged with transmitting classified email to Russian national
The charge sheet refers to an incident occurred in January 2019 at or near Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Press review: UK nixes Hong Kong extradition treaty and Russia to profit from US-China row
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 21
Hainan launches new online project about new Jiangdong district for investors
According to the official, the Chinese government has prepared about 20 incentives for the companies to significantly reduce production costs
Ankara, Baku slam media rumors of Turkey redeploying mercenaries from Syria to Azerbaijan
Spokesmen for the Azerbaijani side also refuted these allegations, telling TASS it was "false information and a fake"
Volunteers participating in Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine trials develop antibodies
Another 20 volunteers taking part in trials of a coronavirus vaccine will be discharged from Moscow's Burdenko Main Military Clinic Hospital on July 20
Putin sacks Governor Furgal due to ‘loss of trust’
Furgal was detained in Khabarovsk on July 9, was transferred to Moscow and indicted on charges of organization of murders and attempted murders
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet begins to track US Navy Porter destroyers in Black Sea
The United States Sixth Fleet said earlier on Sunday, USS Porter was heading to the Black Sea to take part in Sea Breeze-2020 drills
Number of Hainan market participants exceeds one million
According to the Hainan Department of Commerce, in 2019, 338 enterprises with foreign capital were created in the province
Figure skater Yekaterina Alexandrovskaya found dead in Moscow
The preliminary cause of death is suicide
Latest missile frigate enters service with Russian Navy
Project 22350 frigates are long-distance deployment ships and carry precision weapons
Putin hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19, Kremlin says
The vaccine has not been certified yet, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Moscow vows to penalize those imposing sanctions against Russians - envoy to UK
There is only one body who can impose sanctions and this is the United Nations," Andrei Kelin told
UN Secretary General initiates New Global Deal for fairer world order
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the huge gaps in governance structures and ethical frameworks, he said
Russian figure skater Trusova lands all quadruple jumps and triple axel - Coach Plushenko
In late May, Trusova, 16, scored another entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as the first-ever female figure skater to land a quad flip jump
Russian pharmaceutical company signs deal to release Oxford vaccine against coronavirus
The pharmaceutical company noted that the vaccine is currently undergoing research, which should determine how well it protects against coronavirus, and estimate its safety and immune response in humans
Russia starts flight tests of new helicopter for Special Operations Forces
As its main specific feature, a Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopter employs two side-mounted 12.7mm forward-firing machine-guns
Ramzan Kadyrov invites US Secretary of State Pompeo to his home village in Chechnya
On July 20, the US Department of State announced introduction of visa sanctions against Chechnya's head
China's Tanso-2 research vessel returns to Sanya port
Hainan is setting up a big modern laboratory for deep-sea ocean research
Russia’s first COVID-19 vaccine ready, deputy defense minister says
All volunteers without exception developed immunity against the coronavirus and felt normal
Russia at final stage of testing new family of latest artillery systems
Among them are the 57mm Derivatsiya anti-aircraft artillery system and the 82mm self-propelled Drok mortar
Press review: Berlin to hit ‘hackers’ with cyber sanctions and Caucasus clash snags Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 20
Four COVID-19 vaccines proven to be safe, Russian PM says
The prime minister noted that 17 scientific and research institutions in the country were developing the vaccine
Putin approves ratification of protocol to agreement on providing loan to Venezuela
The protocol stipulates changes into a number of terms connected with restructuring of the debt of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Russian Federation, including development of a mechanism that guarantees timely repayment of due funds to Russia
Four advanced radars shielding Russia’s southern strategic area
The State Duma adopted a bill on Tuesday on terminating an agreement with Kazakhstan on the terms of the transfer and the procedure for the further use of the Balkhash station on the territory of Kazakhstan in the Russian missile attack warning system
Russia reports smallest number of daily COVID-19 deaths since May 4
The total number of fatalities has reached 12,427
Crimea’s defense industries will definitely be in demand, says Putin
He underlined that the peninsula is receiving large-scale orders of the military and industrial complex nature
Hainan conducts large-scale campaign to boost consumption
The "618" promotion was first held in China in 2013
Iranian envoy offers Moscow to create club of states hit by US sanctions
Among its members will be many strong powers with developed economies: Russia, China and Iran, Kazem Jalali said
St. Petersburg court denies Madonna was fined $1 million
On July 20, Madonna took to Twitter to claim that she had been fined $1 million for supporting gay rights in a speech she delivered in front of her fans during her St. Petersburg concert back in August 2012
Sechenov University denies allegations about vaccinating Russian elites against COVID-19
The medicine can be accessible for general use only after registration, the director of the university said
US slaps sanctions on Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov
This designation is due to "Kadyrov’s involvement in gross violations of human rights in the Chechen Republic," the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s press statement reads
Iran interested in buying new Russian weapons - ambassador
Russia is our priority partner in this sense, Kazem Jalali stressed
