Fire in Nantes Cathedral extinguished - TV

PARIS, July 18. /TASS/. Nantes firefighters managed to extinguish the fire that had occurred in the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes in France, BFM TV channel reported, citing the firefighting service of the Loire-Atlantique Department.

Causes of fire are investigated, municipal authorities said.

The fire outbreak occurred at about 07:30 local time (08:30 Moscow time). Firemen arriving at the site managed to contain the fire in three hours.

The construction of the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes began in 1434 and took 457 years to finish, finally reaching completion in 1891. This is one of the biggest Gothic cathedrals in France.