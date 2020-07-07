High treason charges against Roscosmos adviser Safronov to be brought July 13

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) plans to bring high treason charges against Ivan Safronov, an adviser to head of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos and former correspondent of the Kommersant and Vedomosti dailies, on July 13, his defense attorney Oleg Yeliseyev told TASS on Tuesday.
"Investigators plan to bring charges against Ivan Safronov on Monday," he said.
A FSB spokesman said earlier Safronov is suspected of sharing state secret information with an agent of an intelligence service of a NATO member nation. Roscosmos however said the arrest is not linked with Safronov’s current job.
Before joining Roscosmos, Safronov worked for the Kommersant and Vedomosti business dailies.