High treason charges against Roscosmos adviser Safronov to be brought July 13

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) plans to bring high treason charges against Ivan Safronov, an adviser to head of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos and former correspondent of the Kommersant and Vedomosti dailies, on July 13, his defense attorney Oleg Yeliseyev told TASS on Tuesday.

"Investigators plan to bring charges against Ivan Safronov on Monday," he said.