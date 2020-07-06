Light plane crashes in Nizhny Novgorod Region

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. A light plane crashed in the town of Dzerzhinsk in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry's regional directorate informed TASS.

"Information was received about the crash of a light plane in Dzerzhinsk. The details are being confirmed," the press service noted.

According to the agency, the report of an An-2 plane crash near Igumnovskoye Highway in Dzerzhinsk came at 16:38 Moscow time. "Upon arrival of the first units no visible destruction was observed. The site of the plane crash is being localized," the press service said.