Authorities say three killed, one injured as building collapses in Kirov Region

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Three people died and one was injured when a shopping center under construction collapsed in the Kirov Region, to the northeast of Moscow, on Sunday, the regional government’s press service said.

"According to preliminary data, three people were killed and one person survived, he was taken to the Zuyevsky central hospital. All of them are constructors from the Zuyevsky district," the press service said.

The emergencies services, investigators and prosecutors are working at the site.

A source in the emergencies services said safety rules violation could be blamed for the incident. The collapse area covered 250 square meters. The shopping center was being built on the total area of 7,500 square meters.

Earlier reports said four builders were killed and another one was injured.