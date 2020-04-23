Wildfire spreads to three settlements in Russia’s Kemerovo Region

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Wildfires have spread to three settlements in Russia’s Kemerovo Region so far today, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service informed TASS on Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, <…> the fire has spread to six residential houses in the Yashkinsky district, in the settlement of Pashkovo. No one was injured, we continue to build up our forces," the ministry said.

On Thursday, fires were reported in two more settlements in the Kemerovo Region: in Postnikovo, where wildfires have destroyed 22 buildings, and in Krasninskoye, where the fire damaged three houses. In both cases, no one was injured. The fire was assigned increased category of complexity. Aviation is involved in the extinguishing effort.

Western Siberia has reported abnormally hot weather for April, with temperatures reaching 30 degrees above Celsius. Weather experts warn of high probability of wildfires in the region.