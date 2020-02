MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. /TASS/. Ten cars from a freight train derailed in Russia’s Amur Region on Wednesday, the Trans-Baikal Railway said in a statement.

"On February 12, 2020 at 17.50 Moscow Time, according to preliminary reports, ten cars from a freight train derailed at the stretch connecting Yerofei Pavlovich and Segachama at the Mogochin section of Trans-Baikal railway. No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved," the statement said.