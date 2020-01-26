Investigators end criminal case against ex-head of Rusnano corporation

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has ended a criminal case against former head of Russia’s nanotechnologies state corporation Rusnano Leonid Melamed and former financial director Svyatoslav Ponurov, who were earlier accused of embezzling 220 mln rubles ($3.5 mln), a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"The criminal case opened in 2009 against Melamed and other suspects has been terminated over the expiry of the period of limitation for reasons other than exoneration," the source said.

Melamed and Ponurov faced up to 10 years behind bars and a fine up to 1 mln rubles. The third suspect, former deputy director general of Rusnano Andrei Malyshev, was put on a wanted list. The period of limitation in this case is 10 years.