Death toll in fatal heating system incident at motel in Russia’s Perm rises to five

PERM, January 20. /TASS/. Five bodies were discovered at a motel in the Russian Urals city of Perm, where a heating system pipe was reported to burst open early in the morning, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry announced.

Local police reported earlier in the day that four people were killed and three more injured in the incident.

"During the works to pump off the water and the further inspection of the premises, five dead bodies were discovered and they are currently being identified," the ministry’s press office reported.

According to earlier reports from the local authorities, the incident took place at the privately-owned mini-hotel Karamel in the Industrialny district of Perm, the city with a population of over one million.

Perm Region Governor Maxim Reshetnikov has arrived at the scene of the incident joining numerous medical crews and rescue teams.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s branch of the Perm Region told TASS that a criminal case had been launched into the death of five people.