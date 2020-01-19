Five states of Venezuela experience electricity problems - monitoring organization

CARACAS, January 19. /TASS/. At least five Venezuelan states experience problems with electricity supply, the international nonprofit monitoring organization NetBlocks tweeted.

"Confirmed: Significant power outage in Venezuela at 9 p.m. local time (04.00 am Moscow time on Sunday) affecting multiple states including Tachira, Zulia, Merida, Carabobo, Falcon," the Organization says. The incident is ongoing, NetBlocks added.

Several large-scale electricity shutdowns occurred in Venezuela last March, when the capital of the country Caracas and the majority of states were left without electric power.