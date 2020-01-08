Zero chances of finding survivors of Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran — Red Crescent

TEHRAN, January 8. /TASS/. There are zero chances of finding survivors of a Ukrainian passenger jet crash in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Head of Relief and Rescue Organization of Iran's Red Crescent Society Morteza Salimi said on Wednesday.

Fars news agency reported earlier in the day that a Boeing-737 of the Ukraine International Airlines carrying 180 passengers and crewmembers crashed in the Iranian capital of Tehran shortly after its take-off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport

"There are no chances that passengers have survived," Iranian news agency ISNA cited Salimi as saying.