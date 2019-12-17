Bomb threats to Moscow schools coming from Ukraine — source

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Over 10 Moscow schools are currently being inspected in the wake of anonymous bomb threats. A source in the emergency services informed TASS that all calls with bomb threats are coming from Ukraine.
"Currently, dog handlers are inspecting the buildings and the territory of over 10 Moscow schools. All calls with bomb threats are coming from the territory of Ukraine," the source stated.
- Three Moscow airports being searched following more bomb scare calls
- Supreme Court of Russia evacuated in wake of bomb threats
- All Moscow airports checked after bomb threats
- Security sweeps at 10 Moscow schools following bomb threats
- Almost 300,000 people in Moscow evacuated in past two weeks over bomb scare wave
- Anonymous bomb threats continue as 13 Moscow district courts evacuated
- St. Petersburg courts evacuated again due to anonymous bomb threats
Earlier on Tuesday, 13 Moscow district courts, along with the Supreme Court of Russia, were evacuated after receiving bomb threats. Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky airports are also under inspection.
A wave of bomb threats descended upon Moscow on November 28. In two weeks, over 3,000 facilities have been inspected due to anonymous bomb threats, with nearly 300,000 people evacuated. On Monday, December 16, alone, unknown persons called in bomb threats at 70 facilities in Moscow: courts, schools, a children’s hospital, all four Moscow airports, as well as five railway stations. All threats turned out to be hoaxes.