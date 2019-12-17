Minor damage inflicted to Russia’s sole aircraft carrier by fire

The incident is unlikely to affect the aircraft carrying cruiser's repairs schedule, according to the sources

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The fire that recently broke out aboard Russia’s sole aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov inflicted minor damage to the warship and is unlikely to affect its repairs schedule, two sources in the shipbuilding industry told TASS on Tuesday. "The accommodation cabins with garbage burnt out and that is why the fire will certainly not affect the timeframe of the aircraft carrier’s repairs," one source said. The other source noted that "close to the burnt-out premises there were auxiliary diesel generators as well as containers with 140 tonnes of diesel fuel and 30 tonnes of machinery oil, which, fortunately, were unaffected."

Read also Firefighters put out blaze onboard Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier

"According to the preliminary information, the ship did not sustain any serious damage," the source added. President of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov told TASS on Monday that the corporation would be able to give the first results of the probe into the fire on the aircraft carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov in two weeks’ time after a special commission completes its work. Last week, Rakhmanov told TASS that the fire was unlikely to affect the schedule of the warship’s repairs expected to be through in 2022. The Zvyozdochka Ship Repair Center told TASS on Monday that the repairs aboard Russia’s sole aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov continued despite the fire while wielding work would resume only after obtaining the Navy’s special permission. The fire aboard the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov broke out during repair works in the morning of December 12 and was fully extinguished at about 08:00 a.m. Moscow time on December 13. The aircraft carrier is currently under repairs at the Ship Repair Plant in Murmansk. According to the emergencies services, the fire could have started due to the violation of fire safety rules in the course of wielding works. The fire swept an area of 500 square meters. The blaze killed two and injured 14 others. Aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov

Read also Number of injured from fire onboard Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier reaches 10