Omsk Refinery fire contained — source

OMSK, December 4. /TASS/. The fire outbreak on the area of 150 sq meters in the Omsk Refinery was contained, the corporate press service told TASS on Wednesday.

Butylene caught fire on the area of 150 sq meters, a source in emergency services told TASS earlier.

"The enterprise is functioning normally. The accident will not affect the refinery’s production program," the refinery said.

The Omsk Refinery owned by Gazprom Neft is the largest oil refinery in Russia.