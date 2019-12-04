Bus crash in southern Russian city leaves 15 injured

SARATOV, December 4. /TASS/. A city bus crashed into a lamp pole in Saratov on Wednesday, leaving 15 people in need of medical assistance, the press service of the regional State Traffic Safety Inspectorate said.

"Fifteen people were injured in the accident," the press service specified.

Head of the regional rescue service Yuri Yurin earlier told TASS that the local number 6 city bus crashed into a lamp post on Ordzhonikidze Street. He specified that those injured are in stable condition, according to preliminary information.

"The injured are, preliminarily, in stable condition. Two teams of first responders, employees of the Center for Emergency Medicine and ambulance personnel are at the scene," Yurin said.

On Wednesday morning, a local city bus crashed into a street pole. According to the regional State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, a man born in 1981 was driving the vehicle and lost control. Traffic was not blocked, and there are no children among the injured.