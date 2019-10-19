Dam collapse death toll in Krasnoyarsk region rises to 13

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The official death toll from the dam collapse in the Krasnoyarsk region rises to 13 people, a representative of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's said on Saturday.

"Thirteen people are confirmed dead," the representative said. Earlier reports said that 11 people were killed.

A dam at a technological reservoir of a gold mining artel collapsed early on Saturday near the settlement of Schetinkino in the Krasnoyarsk region. Two temporary dormitories were flooded. The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent rescuers from neighboring regions to the site of the incident to assist in disaster relief efforts.

A criminal case has been opened.