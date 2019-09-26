Number of injured in troubled landing of plane in Siberia rises to 56

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The number of people injured during a troubled landing of a Boeing plane in the southwestern Siberian city of Barnaul has risen to 56, a source in the Western Siberian transport investigation department told TASS on Thursday.

Previous reports said 49 people were injured, one woman was admitted to hospital.

"The number of people who sought medical assistance in the airport’s medical station is 56 people as of this morning, one passenger is in hospital," the source said.

The rest of the plane’s passengers and crew were discharged after being examined by doctors.

The Azur Air flight en route from the Vietnamese city of Cam Ranh to Barnaul with 344 people on board (334 passengers and 10 crew) crash-landed at the Barnaul airport at 21.21 local time (17:21 Moscow time) due to the fire of a landing gear, which was later put out. The passengers escaped from the plane on inflatable evacuation slides. The Barnaul transport prosecution launched a probe into the incident.