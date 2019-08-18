Ukraine extradites online drug lord to Israel

KIEV, August 18. /TASS/. Ukraine has extradited founder of the world’s largest online drug network Amos Dov-Silver to Israel, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Spokesperson Larisa Sargan said on Sunday.

"Amos Dov-Silver was deported to Israel from Borispol International Airport last night," she wrote on Twitter.

Amos Dov-Silver is the founder of the largest global drug-distributing online network, and a dual citizen of the US and Israel. He was arrested in Kiev on March 15, 2019 at Israel’s request. At that time, the Ukrainian authorities hailed Silver’s arrest as the biggest successful joint special operation by the Ukrainian police and its overseas colleagues. On July 11, Silver was released from his pre-trial detention facility and put under house arrest.

According to earlier reports, on Friday, Dov-Silver fled when Ukrainian law enforcement agents had brought him to the airport to deport him back to Israel. Silver went through passport control and had his ankle monitor taken off afterwards. He then proceeded to the duty free zone and disappeared. On Saturday, he was caught by the Ukrainian Security Service in the Cherkasy region.

The decision to deport the Israeli citizen was made on August 15, though the Ukrainian police did not notify their Israeli counterparts about it and were conducting the extradition on their own.