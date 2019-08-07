Russians injured in accident in Turkish mountain trip

TASS, August 7. Seven foreign tourists, including two Russians, have been injured in an accident in Turkey, the Haberturk TV channel reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the mountainous region not far from the town of Alanya. The tourist group was heading for a safari tour in the Sapadere Canyon. The driver lost control of the car, which they were in, and the vehicle flipped over.

The group included two Russians, three Dutch and two Lithuanians. They were promptly hospitalized along with four Turks that were accompanying them. The five of them are in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is being determined.